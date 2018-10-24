Women protest outcome of APC primaries in Ogun

Related News

Some female members of the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday staged a protest at the governor’s office against the emergence of Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate in 2019.

The protesters, who carried various placards said they rather support Adekunle Akinlade, who is the choice of the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun. Mr Akinlade is from Ogun West Senatorial District.

The protesters were led by Chairman of Ilugun Local Council Development Authority, Mofoluke Soremekun, and other women leaders from the three senatorial districts.

The protesters, who disrupted vehicular movement, gave the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, up till Friday this week, to address their grievances, threatening to strip themselves at the party’s headquarters if their demands were not met.

A woman leader, who addressed the crowd, Shade Giwa accused the party’s NWC of announcing an aspirant “that is not popular as the party governorship candidate”.

She said Mr Abiodun “was nowhere to be found during the primary election the party held across the state on October 2”.

“On October 2nd, we voted for AbdulKabir Akinlade during the primary election and he emerged as the winner. But the electoral committee announced Dapo Abiodun as the winner, who was nowhere to be found during the election.

“The electoral committee should be warned. Adams Oshiomole, should be warned, He should release our mandate, we give him till Friday to announce the result or else, by Saturday, we will meet at Abuja.”

Meanwhile, the deputy governor, Yetunde Onanuga while addressing the protesters said she would follow them to ‘occupy’ Abuja when it was time.

She applauded the women for leaving their homes to defend their right.

“I have seen the reason you came here in support of Honourable Abdulkabir Akinlade. For the past weeks, ‘they’ have been helping us in Abuja and they will continue to help us. Let us exercise patience, when it is time for us to go to Abuja, I’ll personally follow you to Abuja. I implore you all that by God’s Grace, our mandate to Abdulkabir Akinlade will not be in vain,” she said.

Mr Amosun is one of the APC state governors currently aggrieved at the outcome of the controversial primaries held by the ruling party across the country. Mr Amosun’s annointed candidate lost out in the exercise.

The governors recently visited President Muhammadu Buhari to register their grievances and seek his intervention. Some of them are believed to be plotting the removal of Adams Oshiomhole as APC chairman.