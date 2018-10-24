Man pleads guilty to hiding cocaine in his sandals

Related News

A 49-year-old man, Hassan Mohammed, on Wednesday pleaded guilty before a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court for unlawful possession of 1.3 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Mr Mohammed was arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) hiding the drugs inside his sandals during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

The agency arraigned him before Chuka Obiozor, a federal judge, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the NDLEA, Mr Mohammed was arrested at the Lagos airport on May 20 at about 10.25 a.m. during an outward screening of passengers from Egypt Airways via Cairo.

J.I Igumbor, counsel to the NDLEA, told the court that the operatives of the agency discovered the banned drugs in a pair of sandal worn by the accused.

The offences according to the NDLEA prosecutor are contrary to and punishable under sections 11(b) and 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Lagos of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Following his guilty plea, Mr. Igumbor asked the court for a date to review the facts of the matter and subsequent sentencing of the accused.

Lilian Omotunde, counsel to the accused, did not oppose the prosecutor’s request.

The judge adjourned the matter till November 22 for review of the facts of the case against the accused and possible judgment, and ordered that he should be remanded in prison.

The two-count charge against the accused include:

Count One: “That you, Hassan Mohammed Taiwo, Male, 49 years, on or about the 20th day of May, 2018 at about 10.25hours, during the outward clearance of passengers from Egypt Airways to Saudi Arabia; via Cairo, at the Screening 11 “G” Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did export 1.300 kilogrammes of Cocaine, a narcotic drug, concealed Inside sandal slippers belonging to you, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Lagos of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Count Two: “That you, Hassan Mohammed Taiwo, Male, 49 years, on or about the 20’” day of May, 2018 at about 1025hours, during the outward clearance of passengers from Egypt Airways to Saudi Arabia; via Cairo, at the Screening 11 ‘G’ Wing of MurtaIa Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction 0! this Honourable Court, was found In possession of 1.300 kilogrammes of Cocaine, a narcotic drug, concealed Inside sandal slippers belonging to you, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”