LASTMA warns Lagos motorists as fuel tanker falls on Otedola Bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists to be careful as it announced the fall of fuel tanker carrying diesel on Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

The agency alerted residents on Monday evening via its official Twitter handle.

“Fallen Tanker on Otedola Bridge, emergency responders deployed to scene. Motorists are advised to be patient.

“The Fallen Tanker is loaded with diesel, all emergency responders at the scene of the incident. Road cordoned off for immediate recovery. Motorists are implored ti be patient on this one.”

“Location of Fallen Tanker is at Mobil INW Otedola enroute Berger, it is covering about 10% of the road,” the tweets read.