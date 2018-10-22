Ogun gets new Chief Judge

Related News

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State on Monday swore in Mosunmola Dipeolu as the new Chief Judge of the state.

The swearing was held during the state Executive Council meeting at the Governor’s Office in Oke- Mosan in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Mr Amosun, charged Mrs Dipeolu to discharge her duties without fear or favour adding that the position demand lots of responsibilities.

“This swearing in comes with a lot of huge responsibilities and more is demanded of you knowing the status of the state in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He also urged her not to be unmindful of God’s grace in her life, saying that the office she occupies now is a great office in the legal profession in the state.

The governor, further enjoined the new chief judge to provide the right leadership for the judicial arm to compliment the other arms of government.

Responding, Mrs Dipeolu thanked the governor for believing in her and giving her the privilege and honour to serve the state in the capacity of the chief judge.

She promised to discharge her duty without fear or favour, soliciting the continued support of the government to the judiciary.

“I will not disappoint the state, our forebears, my colleagues, I will not drop the ball and I will always keep the flag flying,” Mrs Dipolu promised.

(NAN)