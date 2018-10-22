No plot to impeach Ambode – Lagos Assembly

Related News

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday debunked speculations that it was plotting to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Speaking on the floor of the house at the beginning of plenary, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said there was no truth in the rumour.

Mr Obasa said he received telephone calls and enquiries from prominent members of the public over the rumoured impeachment moves against Mr Ambode.

According to him, the Solidarity Group of Nigeria and a faction of the APC in Lagos State, led by one Fuad Oki has been insinuating that lawmakers in the state are threatening Mr Ambode to open the state’s treasury.

The speaker, who noted that the rumour had it that the house was planning to impeach the governor if he failed to open the treasury, said it was a lie.

“We are not embarking on any impeachment process against the governor now.

“If there would be an impeachment, it would be from the governor and if there would not be any need for impeachment, it would be from him, based on his actions.

“Even at that, impeachment is constitutional, so many speakers, senate presidents, presidents and others have been impeached all over the world.

“So, nobody can threaten us if it happens because we are representatives of the people.

“We don’t need the wailers to guide us in performing our duties. It is not out of place for us to do our job,” Mr Obasa said.

The speaker added that if there was going to be an impeachment, it would be done in the open, noting however, that there was nothing like that for now.

He added that the populace would be informed would be informed if impeachment of the governor would happen.

According to him, the assembly has been working with the governor to ensure peace and development in Lagos State.

Also speaking the Majority, Sanai Agunbiade, said the constitutional procedure for impeachment did not harbour secrecy, saying that members of the public would know if such would happen.

The House on Oct. 25, ordered the 20 Local Government Councils and the 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state to direct operators of the Private Sector Participation (PSP) contractors, involved in refuse clearing in the state to go back to work.

The House disowned Visionscape Sanitation Solutions that was contracted by Mr Ambode to take over refuse clearing in the state from the PSP operators over a year ago.

The House stated that the state government would have to return all the money it had paid to Visionscape.

The lawmakers said that heaps of refuse all over the state was an indication that Visionscape lacked the capacity to do the refuse clearance job.

Mr Ambode has since lost his bid to go for a second term, following the governorship primaries of the APC.

(NAN)