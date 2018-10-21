Man kills another over N200 beer – Police

Related News

A man has been accused of killing another over N200 bottle of beer at a beer parlour in Ijagun area of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun Sate.

The police say 23 years old Taiwo Olatokunbo was arrested by Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing the fun seeker.

The Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the arrest of the suspect followed a report made to the police by the owner of the beer parlour after the incident.

The owner of the beer parlour reportedly said the suspect came to buy a bottle of the N200 worth of beer, and refused to pay, resulting in an argument between the two of them.

The woman reportedly said at a point, another customer identified as Christian decided to intervene, which infuriated the suspect, who broke a bottle and stabbed the victim.

Mr Oyeyemi said the victim was taken to State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode; but died while still receiving treatment.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Igbegba Police Division, Onah Lawrence, led his anti-crime officials to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.