Buhari to hand over ECOWAS border posts in Badagry, Tuesday

File Photo of President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
President Muhammadu Buhari and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon, will on Tuesday perform the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry.

The Lagos State Government said on Sunday that all necessary arrangements to ensure a hitch-free unveiling ceremony had been firmed up, while Mr Buhari would be accompanied to the venue by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to the government, the president will be received at the airport by the governor, while the duo will thereafter proceed to the venue.

“Already, all necessary security and logistics arrangements have been firmed up by the state government in partnership with relevant federal government agencies.

“To this effect, the Lagos State Government is soliciting the usual support and cooperation of residents throughout the visit,” it said in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Mr Ambode.

(NAN)

