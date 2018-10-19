Fayemi dissolves boards of Ekiti agencies, parastatals

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has ordered immediate dissolution of the boards of government agencies, parastatals and corporations in the state.

The chairpersons of the boards of these agencies are directed to hand over to the most senior officer in their respective agencies, the new Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The dissolution, however, does not affect the statutory boards.

“Government appreciates members of these boards for the services they have rendered to the state.

“Composition of new boards will be announced at a later date.”

Signed

Hon Biodun Oyebanji

Secretary to the State Government.