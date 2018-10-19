PHOTOS NEWS: Glamour as Ooni gets new wife

Related News

It was all glamour in the ancient city of Ife, Osun State, as the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, got himself a new wife, Naomi Oluwaseyi.

The Arole Odua made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday night.

Moses Olafare, the media aide to the Ooni also confirmed the development in a chat with this newspaper.

This is coming 14 months after his ex-wife, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, confirmed that her 17-month-old marriage to the monarch, had ended.

She made the disclosure via an official statement on her official Instagram page on August 30, 2017.

The new bride, 23, is popularly known as prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi.

She runs an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo State.