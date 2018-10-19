College of Education shut indefinitely over lecturers’ strike

Related News

The Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, has been shut indefinitely following the strike of College of Education Academic Staff Union (COESU) strike.

The lecturers joined the warning strike of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in September but refused to go back to class after the strike was called off.

Speaking on why the indefinite strike continues, Nuhu Ogirima, the President of COEASU in an interview with Daily Trust on Monday accused government of underfunding the school.

He said since 2006, when federal government’s policy to outsource some services came into effect, the colleges have reeling in the agony due to zero funding by government.

“It engendered porous campus security and unhealthy environment. This is because the exploitative salary the service providers pay does not influence the hapless Nigerians in their employment to be dedicated to the work.”

In view of this, the Dean of Students Affairs in Adeyemi College, Olaniyi Olaluwoye in a circular on Monday ordered students to vacate the campus hostels on Tuesday.

“The college shares the pains of our dear students. Management is hopeful that the strike will not be prolonged unduly. In order not to keep students idle on campus, students are instructed to vacate the campus on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.”

The school however said it will give a new date for examinations as soon as the strike is called off.

Students who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES expressed their displeasure over the shutdown.

One of the students who simply identified herself as Tanwa said: “it would have been better if the strike time frame is stipulated. But indefinite can be next year”.