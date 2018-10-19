Muslim group protests, accuses Fayemi of marginalisation

Related News

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Ekiti State Chapter has rejected the appointments made by the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, saying it excluded Muslims from the administration.

Mr Fayemi had, on Tuesday, appointed Abiodun Oyebanji as Secretary to the State Government; Biodun Omoleye as Chief of Staff and Yinka Oyebode as the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

The group, however, noted that no Muslim was included in the three appointments made so far, by the governor.

It said the appointment of the secretary to the state government, the chief of staff and the chief press secretary was against Muslims in terms of balance and fairness.

The Ekiti State coordinator of NACOMYO, Tajudeen Olutope Ahmed, who addressed journalists during a protest in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said the exclusion of Muslims from the entire membership of the core principal officers of the new administration was “worrisome, unjust, condemnable and unacceptable.”

He said the Ekiti Muslim community saw the appointments “as a calculated attempt to exclude Muslims from the fundamental aspect of decision making process in Ekiti State.”

While further faulting the appointments, Mr Ahmed said excluding Muslims from the first three appointments announced by the governor were “shocking and highly disturbing to all Muslim(s) in the state.”

The group said Muslims in the state constituted about 40 per cent of the Ekiti State population, noting that they voted massively for Mr Fayemi during the July 14 governorship election.

“The exclusion of the Muslims in this regard is a violation of the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended),” said Mr Ahmed.

“The exclusion of Muslims from the core principal appointments of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi is a derogation of the motto of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as provided in Section 15 (1) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

“Rather than projecting ‘Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress,’ the recent appointments made by the government will breed ‘disunity, commotion and backwardness.”

The group called on Mr Fayemi to “breathe life into Section 14(4) of the constitution which provided that ‘the composition of the government of a state, a local government council, or any of the agencies of such government or council, and the conduct of the affairs of the government or council or such agencies shall be carried out in such manner as to recognise the diversity of the people within its area of authority and the need to promote a sense of belonging and loyalty among all people of the federation.”

NACOMYO also called on the governor to “urgently review the composition of members of the core principal officers of the present government of Ekiti State so as to include Muslims.

“We also call on the governor to ensure inclusion of Muslims in all appointments to be made in future at both state and local government levels. This will certainly pave way for the reign of justice, equity and peace in our dear state,” the group added.

But the governor’s chief press secretary, in his response, said the protest by the Muslim youth group was too early in the day, as more appointments were underway.

“This is just the third day of the administration and only three appointments have been done so far,” Mr Oyebode said.

“Definitely, no group would be sidelined in the area of appointments.

“We urge them to exercise patience.”