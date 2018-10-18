Ogun Assembly confirms appointment of Chief Judge

Related News

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu as the substantive chief judge of the state.

The lawmakers said Mrs Dipeolu, who was the acting chief judge, was found eligible and suitable for the office upon her screening by the lawmakers on Wednesday.

This was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Committee of the Whole House at a session chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, who also moved the motion for the adoption of the report.

After Adebowale Ojuri, the member representing Odogbolu State Constituency seconded the motion, the lawmakers passed it through a voice vote.

The lawmakers, thereafter, urged Mrs Dipeolu to use her wealth of experience to further reposition the state judiciary for optimum performance through speedy dispensation of justice to the people of the state.

In a related development, the Speaker of the House, Suraju Adekunbi, said he would work with his colleagues in the Conference of Speakers in Nigeria to ensure speedy implementation of financial autonomy for states legislature and judiciary, through interface with the Nigerian Governors Forum.

He gave the assurance while responding to the request of his Deputy, Mr Oluomo, who called the attention of the Assembly to the recent autonomy granted to the two arms as part of the recent amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

He called on the state Commissioner for Finance, Accountant-General and Auditor-General to step up measures for the take-off of the amendment.

The Speaker, who described autonomy as a catalyst for promoting good governance, promised to continue to engage relevant stakeholders for its immediate implementation

Meanwhile, two bills on Thursday scaled first reading in the House after which they were read by the Clerk, Lanre Bisiriyu, before the lawmakers.

The bills are The Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu (Amendment) law, 2018 and Ogun State Official Orders of Precedence of Public Officers and other Persons Law, 2018.