Unpaid Workers’ Salaries: Students shut Oyo secretariat

Related News

Students of Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions on Thursday shut down the state’s secretariat in Ibadan over unpaid salaries and allowances of their teachers.

Their schools have been on strike for three months.

The students, acing under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), blocked roads linking the secretariat, waved placards and chanted anti-government songs.

Confirming the protest, Moronkola Teslim, NANS leader for Oyo State, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that it was to call the attention of the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to issues affecting the state’s schools.

“The state-owned tertiary institutions’ strike has lasted for more than three months,” said Mr Teslim. “We demand that the government do the needful.”

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Toye Arulogun, refused to respond to calls and text messages sent to him by PREMIUM TIMES reporter.

The affected schools are Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora; The Polytechnic, Ibadan; Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo; Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa; Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki; and College of Education, Lanlate.

These schools embarked on a strike for several months last year over non-payment of their workers’ salary arrears and cutting of government subvention to the schools to 25 per cent.