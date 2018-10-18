I won’t support Ogun APC governorship candidate – Amosun

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has declared that he will not support the person recognised by his party’s headquarters as the Ogun APC governorship candidate.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two separate governorship primaries were held in Ogun by different factions of the party. While the faction loyal to Mr Amosun adopted Adekunle Akinlade as its consensus candidate, the primary committee sent by the APC headquarters in Abuja conducted a primary that produced Dapo Abiodun as the candidate.

Mr Abiodun’s name is expected to be submitted by the APC headquarters as the party’s candidate.

However, Mr Amosun in a statement by his information commissioner on Wednesday said he would not recognise or support Mr Abiodun.

Read the full statement below.

My Position on Ogun APC Governorship, by Amosun

The Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has followed with deep reflection and consternation, the false and embarrassing reports in some sections of the media, that he had been prevailed upon by some party leaders in the state to support the purported emergence of Dapo Abiodun as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, in a statement, said the malicious allegations would have been ignored, but for the general interest of the public and the good people of Ogun State.

He described the allegation as nothing, but another in a series of political propaganda to tarnish the image of Governor Amosun, who stands solidly behind the duly elected consensus candidate of the APC, Adekunle Akinlade.

“Those behind the unfounded rumours are doing so to heat up the polity ahead of the 2019 general elections. They are doing it on behalf of their paymasters for cheap political motives. It has become a routine of many political jobbers in Ogun State”, he added.

He submitted that, “There are no slaves in Ogun State as insinuated by some aggrieved politicians. Everyone under our watch is free born and the Amosun administration will continue to defend the freedom of the masses and work for the socio-economic advancement of the state till our last day in office.”

He implored political actors to be wary of statements that could de-market the state and reverse the enormous gains of the recent years.

“You don’t have to be seen to discredit a government with sterling achievements, in order to advance your own selfish ambition, or make wild, inflammatory and seditious comments that have no foundation.

“You don’t also create artificial tension and insecurity in order to advance your cause, without the thought of the economic consequences to the state and welfare of the masses. This is not the right way to play politics,” he intoned.

The statement concluded that “politicians who know their onions and enjoy grassroots’ support fight their political battles on the electoral field rather than recourse to cheap blackmail and propagation of falsehood.”

Signed:

Otunba Dayo Adeneye

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Information & Strategy,