VIDEO: Fee Hike: Soldiers chase protesting LAUTECH students

Soldiers on Wednesday dispatched students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) who were protesting a hike in their fees in Ogbomoso.

The students shut down the institution’s main campus in Ogbomoso and medical school in Osogbo. Also, major roads in the communities were blocked by the irate students.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the increment in the tuition fees of the students by the governing council.

On Monday, the institution in a mail sent to all students said indigenes are now to pay N200,000 while non-indigenes are to pay N250,000 for the new session which will commence on October 29.

The new fees are against the initial N63,500 for indigenes and N72,500 for non-indigenes who are returning students.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the protest on Tuesday and Wednesday including their (students) hashtag, #OccupyLautech.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement and also grounded day to day activities in the school.

The Students’ Union President, Abiodun Oluwaseun, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview, threatened that they will not vacate the gate unless the school reverses its decision.

Meanwhile, the university authority has warned staff and students not to allow the protest to distrupt daily activities.

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained the video of soldiers chasing the students students with firearms.

One of the students who spoke with this newspaper under the condition of anonymity said: “We saw the soldiers’ truck but we resisted. All of a sudden, we saw these soldiers coming down from their truck with arms. The ones with guns were putting on masks.

“We all knew they were not friendly as none of them spoke simple English.”

