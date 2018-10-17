Fee Hike: LAUTECH speaks on students protest

Related News

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has reacted to the protest by its students over increment in tuition fees.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the increment was announced by the governing council of the institution on Monday through a mail it sent to students.

In the new fees regime, indigenes of the two owner states of the university, Oyo and Osun, are now to pay N200,000 while non-indigenes will pay N250,000 from the new session which opens October 29.

Reacting to the development, some students shut the main campus in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and also its medical school in Osogbo, Osun State, and protested on major roads in the communities on Monday and Tuesday with the hashtag, #OccupyLautech.

The protests disrupted traffic in the areas and grounded activities in the school as the students vowed not to stop protesting until the increment is reversed.

Speaking on the protests Wednesday, the management of the university via mail sent to the students through registrar, Jacob Agboola, Tuesday night, warned students and staff not to allow the protest impair the peace and work of the university any further.

“At an emergency meeting held today, the Expanded Management Committee decided that all staff and students be intimated with the efforts being made to ensure that the students’ protest, which arose from the announcement of the new tuition fee regime, does not impair the peace and work of the University any further

“To this end, necessary consultations with stakeholders, including the Students Union, are being held. The hope of an amicable and speedy resolution of the matter is very high.”

The university also enjoined staff and students to be calm and lend their support to the concerted efforts being made to maintain the peace and progress of the university.