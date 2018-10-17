VIDEO: Fee Hike: LAUTECH students block major roads In Ogbomoso, Osogbo

Related News

The students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have moved from shutting down the institution’s main campus in Ogbomoso and medical school in Osogbo to blocking major roads in the communities over an increment in their tuition fees.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the increment in the tuition fees of the students by the governing council.

On Monday, the institution in a mail sent to all students said indigenes are now to pay N200,000 while non-indigenes are to pay N250,000 for the new session which will commence on October 29.

The new fees are against the initial N63,500 for indigenes and N72,500 for non-indigenes who are returning students.

The spokesman of the university, Lekan Fadeyi, has since then refused to answer calls and text messages sent to his line on this development.

As early as 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the students locked the institution’s campus gates in Osogbo and Ogbomoso and are now protesting with the hashtag, #OccupyLautech.

The protest has disrupted the flow of vehicles and also grounded day to day activities in the school.

The Students’ Union President, Abiodun Oluwaseun, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview, threatened that they will not vacate the gate unless the school reverses its decision.

“We have shut down main road in front of college of health sciences and also the school main gate. No retreat, no surrender. We have to fight this and make sure that irregularities does not reign,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained the video of the protest where the students blocked major roads in Osogbo and Ogbomoso vowing never to stop protesting until their tuition is reviewed.

Watch video below: