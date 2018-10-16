2019: Women groups in Ondo protest parties’ failure to field female candidates

Related News

Women groups in Ondo State have protested the marginalisation of women in the nomination of candidates of political parties for the 2019 general elections, saying that the posture threatens genuine democracy.

It could be observed that no woman will be fielded by the major political parties in the state for any of the National Assembly seats, making it an all men affair and negating promises made by the parties to give women representation.

Three women groups: Women For Women, Restoration Of The Dignity Of Womanhood and Women Alert while addressing journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital Tuesday, vowed to mobilise women against the political parties ahead of the elections if something was not done to address the problem.

The groups were represented at the press conference by their respective coordinators, namely Olamide Falana, (WFW), Olabisi Omolona (RDW) and Kehinde Adewole-Alli(WA).

They maintained that women have the capacity to lead, adding that they should be allowed to contest for positions in the forthcoming elections.

In the statement of demand signed by the trio, the groups called on the parties to immediately made provision for 35 percent female representation in all socio-political and economic sectors.

“Political parties should give us the opportunity to participate in the general elections, we are now crying out for our 35 percent right across the political board for us to be liberated. We have been marginalised across the political parties,” they said.

“Ondo State government should also consider women in appointments, we are also good in various offices not only in the kitchen or bedroom, we are not happy with the situation, government must do something now.

The groups explained that women in the state were prepared to participate fully in all political activities if allowed.

“Ondo women are united in order to move the state forward, we want political empowerment for our young ones and widows.”