Ambode releases N683 million for bursary, scholarships

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the payment of N683 million bursary, and foreign and local scholarship to Lagos State indigenes in tertiary institutions across the country and abroad.

Obafela Bank-Olemoh, special adviser to the Governor on education, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Bank-Olemoh, however, urged concerned students to exercise patience as necessary provision was being made to ensure that every beneficiary, both fresh and subsequent were accommodated.

He said the pledged commitment of the state government to sustain the scholarship and bursary scheme was in spite of the economic situation of the country.

“His Excellency is committed to ensuring that Lagosians are empowered through education to contribute productively to local and global economies.

“The release of the awards demonstrates the priority the administration of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode accords to educating its citizens,” he said.

He said the special education provided and equipped the nation’s youth with the necessary skills, attitudes, and aptitude to confront future challenges and function effectively in an ever dynamic global community.

Oshinowo Steve, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, commended the government for the release of the awards.

Mr Oshinowo said the government understood the pivotal role education played in defining the socio-political development of this present time and the growth and advancement of the state.

Giving a breakdown of the payment, the executive secretary said government released N19.7 million for three foreign scholarship beneficiaries.

“The state government will disburse N379 million to 9, 188 bursary beneficiaries.

“For local scholarship, a total of N284 million will be expended to 1, 324 beneficiaries,” he said.

The executive secretary urged subsequent beneficiaries of bursary award to come for their documentation from October 22, while fresh beneficiaries of local scholarships are to come for the opening of their bank accounts.

He urged all beneficiaries to constantly visit the board’s website for further and necessary information. (NAN)