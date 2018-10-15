Bursary: OSOPADEC disburses N230 million to 5,393 students

Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu
Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

The Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) on Monday in Akure, the state capital disbursed N230 million to 5,393 students of oil producing areas of the state from different schools across the nation.

The Chairman of the Commission, Gbenga Edema, said during the distribution of cheques to the students in Akure that the bursary was part of the dividends of democracy promised by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

The chairman said the commission just paid the 2015/2016 edition of the bursary, with the immediate commencement of the next edition, 2016/2017.

He added that all those that got the bursary in the 2015/2016 edition were already on the website of the commission

Mr Edema said it was part of the current administration’s efforts to boost the level of literacy in the riverine area.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.