Bursary: OSOPADEC disburses N230 million to 5,393 students

The Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) on Monday in Akure, the state capital disbursed N230 million to 5,393 students of oil producing areas of the state from different schools across the nation.

The Chairman of the Commission, Gbenga Edema, said during the distribution of cheques to the students in Akure that the bursary was part of the dividends of democracy promised by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

The chairman said the commission just paid the 2015/2016 edition of the bursary, with the immediate commencement of the next edition, 2016/2017.

He added that all those that got the bursary in the 2015/2016 edition were already on the website of the commission

Mr Edema said it was part of the current administration’s efforts to boost the level of literacy in the riverine area.

(NAN)