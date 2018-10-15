2019: Why I want to govern Lagos – AD candidate

Related News

The Lagos State Alliance for Democracy governorship candidate, Owolabi Salis, on Monday said if elected, his administration would retrieve the state’s commonwealth from ‘private pockets’.

Mr Salis, who is the consensus candidate of Star Alliance, said to be a coalition of over 24 political parties in Lagos, made the pledge in Lagos while addressing journalists on Monday.

“The resources and commonwealth of Lagos State is in the hands of an individual in this state,” Mr Salis, a chartered accountant, noted. He did not mention the name of the person.

“This individual has been using the resources of the state to advance his own interests and those of his cohorts and not the interest of the people. I’m also propelled by the fact that the indigenes and residents of Lagos are not happy. In fact, 99% of us are not happy,” he said.

The AD candidate also said his policies would be targeted at the grassroots and geared towards stopping imposition and systemic slavery in the state.

“A successful government is that which is able to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in basic needs of education, housing, transportation, health, food and others. It is not a government that pillages the common wealth and neglects the needy for the interests of a few.

“It is vital to let true democracy thrive in Lagos for an actual mega city to emerge, as Lagos holds the key to Nigeria’s growth, to propel Africa and the black race into reckoning worldwide.”

Mr Salis, who aspired for governorship on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007, added that his government will an inclusive taking into consideration the youths.

“The youth now, a lot of people on power use our youth for violence and miscreants, meanwhile their own children are subjects to comfort. We were once youth, we were limited to direction, it is not fair for them to be used for violence.”

The candidate, however, urged his party members to brace up for the challenges ahead by mobilising members and residents to secure victory in 2019.

The gubernatorial hopeful, who is also a jurist doctor of New York, said his legal background would come in handy when he gets the top job.

“One thing my government would do is to support the justice system so that the jurists can make decisions in the interest of the state. This is vital and I know what to do and how to do it.

“As a practicing lawyer, I can tell you there is so much to be done by lawyers in Nigeria. Ours is a huge population, so, you can use law to expand the economy and empower the masses.”