YES party Reps aspirants promise quality representation for Lagosians

Related News

Two House of Representatives’ aspirants under the platform of YES party have promised Lagosians quality representation at the federal level if elected.

Tosin Akande and Adejimi Oni, contesting for Lagos Mainland and Eti-Osa federal constituencies respectively, speaking with journalists recently said they would deliver dividends of democracy to their constituents.

Mr Akande, a lawyer, said it would be in the best interest of the people to send a lawyer into a law-making institution.

“I’m someone with a multidisciplinary background and I will use this to the advantage of the people.

“I have bills and motions I’m going to move within the first 28 days if I’m sworn in as an honourable representing the Lagos mainland constituency.

“The first is the need to revalidate 37 LCDAs in Lagos. What we have at the moment is a serious injustice to the people of Lagos State. Monies that are meant for 20 local governments are being shared among 57 local councils, as a lawmaker, I’m ready to right the wrong.”

Mr Oni, on the other hand, said his decision to throw his hat into the ring is due to his desire to serve the people.

“I am obliged to leave no stone un-turned towards the social re-engineering of our great nation,” he said.

“The current political dispensation has failed to deliver the dividends of democracy, which is people-friendly legislation, the uphold of the rule of law, people-centred policies, fundamental human rights, adequate security, and other policies that are geared towards the realization of the democratic ideals of citizenship, rights, equality, economic benefits, and the pursuit of happiness.

“These hallmarks of democracy are missing in our polity, and I am convinced that they can be re-energised, or activated, for the benefit of all,” Mr Oni said.

Lanre Ijaola, the party’s spokesperson, said the party is only able to present candidates in two out of the 24 federal constituencies in Lagos State.

“YES party is just two months old, we have alliances with other parties and candidates for other posts,” he added.