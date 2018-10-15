My wife sleeps with her ex-lover in my house, man tells court

Related News

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Monday, dissolved a two-year marriage between one Barakat Adeniyi and Abdulrazak Adeniyi over alleged acts of infidelity and irresponsibility.

The court’s President, Suleiman Apanpa, held that the court took its decision in consonance with the wish and resolution of both parties, Barakat and Abdulrazak.

Mr Apanpa held that “in the interest of peace and tranquility, the union between Bakarat and Adulrazak has ceased to be.

“Custody of the one and a half year-old child produced by the union is awarded to Barakat while Abdulrazak shall pay a monthly allowance of N5,000 for the child’s upkeep.

“In addition, Abdulrazak is directed to give adequate attention to his education and other welfare,” Apanpa said.

Earlier, Barakat, in her petition, accused her husband of alleged gross irresponsibility.

Barakat, a petty trader, told the court that her husband no longer loved her.

“My lord, Abdulrazak is such a wicked husband, who doesn’t care about what happens to me and our child.

“For two weeks, he may not even ask about the baby’s welfare,” Barakat told the court.

In his defence, Abdulrazak, an Arabic/Islamic teacher, refuted his wife’s claim of being irresponsible and accused Barakat of alleged adultery.

“Just five months after Barakat gave birth to our first child, I discovered that she stopped breast feeding the baby without notifying me.

“Within a twinkle of an eye, Barakat’s ex-lover started visiting her in my own home, especially anytime I was not around.

“Shortly, Barakat became pregnant and she shamefully abandoned my house because I had stopped making love with her by then.

“This is the reason the baby started feeding on custard and milk, which I usually provide.

“In fact, anytime I went to give Barakat money for the baby’s feeding, I usually see her secret lover in the same room with her.

“Therefore, Barakat is a pathological liar for branding me as irresponsible.

“I want to pray this honourable court to give me custody of the baby because I am capable of taking care of him in my school,” Abdulrazak said.

(NAN)