Wale Oshun denies receiving N400mn from Ambode

A former federal lawmaker has denied receiving N400 million from the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Wale Oshun, a leader of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ambode recently lost his bid to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a second term in office. He lost and conceded defeat at the primaries to Babajide Sanwo-Olu who had the support of major APC leaders in Lagos including Bola Tinubu.

Mr Oshun, whose ARG champions the call for restructuring Nigeria into a truly federal State, said the “alleged statement is false in its entirety, that I am not and neither do I have any company in any business relationship since the advent of Governor Ambode with Lagos State.”

Read Mr Oshun’s full statement below.

By my nature, I seek to take all issues in my stride, and hence my earlier decision to ignore the murderous and senseless social media allegation that His Excellency the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode paid me amongst some other Lagos state leaders the sum of four hundred million Naira in furtherance of his pursuit of his re-election process.

Issuing this disclaimer however, arose from the question of my fourteen year old grandson who lives outside the shores of Nigeria if indeed the allegation was true. I was shocked to my marrows as to the potential for the misuse of the power of the social media and the consequences this raise for members of my family. I had earlier alluded to the allegation being murderous because of its consequence in a Nigeria in which kidnapping and sundry other extortion crimes have taken a life of their own.

I therefore state categorically that the alleged statement is false in its entirety, that I am not and neither do I have any company in any business relationship since the advent of Governor Ambode with Lagos State that could even warrant such huge fees and or payment, and that as an individual, I NEVER received any such payment from anyone, institution including Lagos State and or Governor Ambode.

Finally, let me add that the mere fact that serious enquiries emanated from even some of my friends of long standing as to the veracity of the story underscores the base to which our country has sunk, that anyone could believe that a humongous sum of four hundred million Naira could be paid from government coffers to individuals in the society who have had no business transactions with the Payer. It is certainly in the interest of Nigerians that the e-fraud unit of our security agencies unravel those who posted this material and get them to account for their murderous intent.

Hon. Olawale Oshun