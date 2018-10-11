Police arrest salesman for allegedly robbing employer

Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 31-year-old salesman, Michael Daniel, for allegedly conniving with robbers to burgle the shop of his employer.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Thursday, explaining the suspect was arrested following a complaint by one a woman, Titilayo Ero, of Dorf Royal Events Centre, Asero Abeokuta.

He said the woman reported that she had about 52 computer monitors in her store only for her to discover in August that the store had been burgled and all the monitors carted away.

Mr Oyeyemi said detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department were detailed to investigate the theft of the items.

“The detectives swiftly moved into action and invited the salesman who was barely three weeks old in the employment of the centre. When he was thoroughly interrogated, he confessed to being the brain behind the dastardly act”.

He said the suspect explained that he invited one Smith Ajao (23) to join him in the night for the operation, who was later traced to an hotel in Sango Ota where he was arrested.

The police spokesperson said the suspects led detectives to Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos where 48 of the computer monitors were recovered.

He said the Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the case be properly investigated and that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

The police boss advised members of public to always scrutinise people properly before employing them.