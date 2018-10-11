After reintroducing PUTME, UI announces improvement in students performance

Related News

The University of Ibadan has announced an improvement in the academic performance of students, especially first-year students, as against the results recorded in the previous year.

This was disclosed in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES from the office of the vice-chancellor, on Thursday, titled; “The First Semester 2017/2018 Session Examination Results: Commendations and Recommendations”.

The vice-chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, mentioned that a major feature of the first-semester examination results for the 2017/18 academic session, after considerations by the senate, is the increased level of performance by 100 level students.

“One major feature of the results was the very good performance of the 100 level students, especially when compared with our experience last session.

“A total of 69 students had a Cummulative Grade Point Average of less than 1.0, this representing 2.3% out of the 3,001 students at the 100 level. (This excludes the Faculty of Law whose results were not available for consideration by Senate).

“The performance of the students ranged from a success rate of 87% in the Faculty of Public Health to 100% in both the Faculty of Dentistry and the Faculty of Economics.”

It should be recalled that the management of the University of Ibadan expelled about 328 students for what was called ‘shameful academic results’ in the recently concluded 2016/2017 academic session, a majority of whom were in their first year (100 level students).

Mr Olayinka had explained that the affected students did not meet up with the minimum condition approved by the university senate, blaming the absence of Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, as a leading cause.

“One out of every nine of the 100 level students did not meet the minimum condition to retain their studentship,” the VC said.

“It can be observed that students in the science-based disciplines, in particular, did not perform too well, with the pass rate being lowest at 67.5 per cent at the faculty of Veterinary Medicine. On the other hand, the Humanities-based discipline posted better results, with the best coming from the Faculty of Law at 99.2 per cent.

“The shameful performance is blamed on the failure to conduct the annual post-UTME test for students admitted to the University for the 2016/2017 session,” Mr Olayinka had said.

Having identified the cause of the failure during the previous session, the university management ensured that the intakes for the 2017/18 academic session were made to pass through the university’s post-UTME test.

Mr Olayinka, while congratulating the students and urging them to do better, reiterated his administration’s commitment to students’ excellence, while also urging them to do away with any form the examination malpractice, adding that the only means to greatness at the nation’s premier university is through the gates of honesty.

“As leaders of this University at this point in time, we are committed to a student-centered academic enterprise. Hence it is a thing of joy when our students excel in their studies.

“It is worth reinstating here that a part of the second stanza on the University Anthem talks of ‘Greatness won with honest toil’. You should always bear in mind that it is only honest hard work that pays here,” he said.