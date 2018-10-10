Related News

Fatai Diekola, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), slumped in court Wednesday during his arraignment over alleged cloning of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) during the recent Osun gubernatorial election.

An eyewitness, Kazeem Adio, who spoke with our correspondent said Mr. Diekola, who was arraigned alongside with Sikiru Lawal and Adekilekun Segun before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, slumped before their charge was read.

“When Mr Diekola’s charge was suppose to be read, he slumped and forced adjournment of the matter,” Mr Adio said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how on September 26, the trio were arrested around Alekuwodo area in Osogbo for allegedly purchasing PVCs from the electorates.

Sources at the court on Wednesday said while the suspects’ counsel, Bukola Onifade, pleaded with the court that one of his clients was sick and was brought to court from Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching hospital, the prosecutor, Felix Okocha, asked the court to take the plea of the accused.

In his ruling, the magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, said he could not take the plea of a dying person and therefore adjourned the case till November 23.

The Osun election was declared in favour of the ruling party, APC. The PDP has, however, alleged manipulation and is currently at the election tribunal.