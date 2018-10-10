Police arrest three for allegedly killing commercial motorcyclist

Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested three men for allegedly killing a commercial motorcyclist and stealing his motorcycle.

The incident occurred in Iyana-Efon village in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, on Tuesday at police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, paraded the suspects, two of whom are brothers.

They were identified as Tobi Kodaolu, 25, Kehinde Kodaolu, and Ahmed Babalola, 18.

Mr Iliyasu said a resident of Kila community, Niniola Michael, on October 4 reported to the Odeda divisional headquarters of the police that the body of a man was found in the bush with machete cuts. The victim was identified as Oni Olajuwon.

“On receiving the information, I directed the DPO, Baba Muhammed, to go after the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice within the shortest possible time.

“The DPO and his men embarked on a forensic and technical based investigation in order to unravel the mystery behind the death of the victim and consequent disappearance of his motorcycle.”

He said the efforts paid off when the motorcycle, with registration number OYO: GMO 513 UG, was traced to the suspects who were promptly arrested with the help of the Ogun State Vigilante Service.

The police boss said on interrogation, the suspects confessed to killing the victim and stealing his motorcycle.

“As soon as we are through with our investigation, the suspects will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction,’ he told journalists.

Tobi Kodaolu narrated to the journalists that he lured the victim into the bush by asking him to convey him to another community.

He said midway to the journey, he asked him to stop and then attacked him with a cutlass before riding away with his motorcycle.

“I used my cutlass to cut him many times and I ran away with his motorcycle while he was gasping for breath. I later came to meet with my brother and friend and we headed to Abeokuta’, he said.

The suspect added that he intended using the stolen motorcycle for commercial purpose.

One of the suspects, Mr Babalola, claimed he was not involved in the crime, a claim attested to by the principal suspect.