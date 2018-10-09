Eight Yaba Tech students docked over secret cult membership

Related News

Eight students of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, were on Tuesday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court over membership of an unlawful society called Eiye Confraternity.

The accused are Lawal Ahmed, 23; Ogunyemi Oluwayosi, 19; Samuel Irikefe, 17; Godwin Etim, 23; and Abayomi Badmus, 24.

The others are Chiemeka Oluwaseyi, 21; Promise Agbogwu, 20; and Benedict Isichie, 18.

The accused, who were allegedly arrested with charms, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to a secret cult and stealing.

The men, according to Police Prosecutor Lucky Ihiehie, committed the offences on September 21 at 10.00 p.m. at Yaba College of Technology.

Mr Ihiehie said the accused and stole N5, 000 from another student on the campus.

The complainant (name withheld) had told the police at Sabo Station that he was on the campus when the accused accosted him and collected his phone, ATM card and withdrew N5, 000 from his account.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the case was later transferred to the Anti-cultism Unit, Gbagada, on September 25.

The offences contravened Sections 42 ­(a), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted them bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She also directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment.

The case was adjourned until Noevember 21 for hearing.

(NAN)