Adeoye picks DA’s Ondo Central senatorial ticket

The Democratic Alternative (DA) on Saturday elected Henry Adeoye as its candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District.

The senatorial district comprises Ondo West, Ondo East, Akure South, Akure North, Idanre and Ifedore local governments.

The electoral chairman of the primary, Adeyemi Kola, announced Mr Adeoye as the winner of the election.

The election, which held in Akure, was witnessed by officials of INEC.

His name has also been submitted to INEC by the DA party officials.

Mr Adeoye will be facing a former senator, Ayo Akinyelure, of the Peoples Democratic Party and a serving senator, Tayo Alasoadura, of the All Progressives Congress; amongst other candidates.

Speaking on his victory, Mr Adeoye appealed to the people of the district to give him the chance to represent them, adding that he is the face of youth in the area.