Controversy trails dress code for resident female students at University of Ibadan

The female students resident in a hall at the University of Ibadan must accept a ‘decent’ dress code, the university management has warned.

Queen Elizabeth II Hall is a residential hostel for female undergraduate students of the university, Nigeria’s first. It is located inside the school’s main campus and houses only female students across all levels.

After allegations of indecent dressing against some female students resident in the hostel, the management issued a notice.

The notice reads, “It has come to the notice of Management that some Queenites dress indecently. This is to reiterate that the hall and University Management are against such act. Henceforth, any student caught indecently dressed will be warned after which such a student will be immediately ejected from the hall.”

In reaction to this development, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some of the students residing in the hostel have expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. There have been different kinds of demonstration by some students in the hall to show their displeasure.

Alli Zainab, a 100-level student of the Department of Early Childhood Education, described the management’s decision as surprising; saying that the students staying in the hall are not kids and should not be treated like one.

However, in an interview, a senior supervisor in the hall, who identified herself as Mrs Odu, reiterated that the instruction was put in place because of the “irritating” way some students dress.

“I’m a female and a mother. If we can not correct them at this stage, then we don’t know where the world is heading to,” she said.

“A female student will dress putting on just a top without pants even when the top will only cover her bum a bit,” she added.

She further described an event whereby a male gardener was caught looking at a female student who was washing at the tap without putting on a pant. She said the issue of students going out with clothes exposing their breasts was too much.

“This hostel is not for harlots and also not a place for nude. This is a place meant for students to reside and study,” she said.

She claimed that students had been asked to pay fine on several occasions but refused to change, which was why the hall management came up with the new development.

The official also blamed parents for the mode of dressing by the female students.

“Some students will even go extra mile insulting you, claiming that it’s their parents that bought it for them;” she said.

When asked if she was against indecent dressing only in Queen Elizabeth II hall or in the university campus as a whole, she responded that same thing applies to all other female halls as they have taken steps to that effect.