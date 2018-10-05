FUNAAB SUG President, suspended for alleged misappropriation, reinstated

Related News

The Students’ Union of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has reinstated its president, Ayobami Popoola, who was suspended in August over alleged misappropriation of N612,000.

Last August, the Students’ Representative Assembly (SRA) had accused Mr. Popoola of breaching the union’s constitution that empowers the SRA to approve any decision, including spending, by the executives.

According to the Clerk of the SRA, Taiwo Ola, the president disbursed loans amounting to N439,000 from the union’s purse to members of his executive and some students without clearance by the union’s legislative body.

Those who took the loans were the Vice President (N50,000), the General Secretary (N90,000), the Assistant General Secretary (N45,000); the Welfare Director (N70,000), Sports Director (N30,000) and Director of Finance (N70,000).

Three other members of the union were also given N84,000 loans.

The SRA also accused Mr Popoola of misappropriating N173,000 through ”refreshments, world cup subscription, and purchase of unapproved accessories.”

He was also accused of supporting impersonation of other co-signatories to the Students’ Union account to gain unrestricted access to the union’s funds.

However, on Friday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the president had been reinstated having admitted to contravening the provisions of the constitution.

The Chairman of the parliament’s committee on ethics and disciplinary matters, Ofubu Lucas, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that Mr. Popoola was reinstated after providing requisition booklets and relevant documents to prove all expenses made by him and other executives.

“The student’s representative assembly voted unanimously for his reinstatement in their sitting having understood all that transpired,” said Mr Lucas.

“The president apologised for his lapses and vowed he wo not repeat them again, stating that he won’t play with the mandate of over 15,000 students.”

Reacting to the development, Mr. Popoola told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that he was reinstated after the students’ representatives verified documents he made available to them.

“When the executives tried to carry the SRA along, they did not give us listening ears because there was rancour between us,” he said.

“However, I begged them to set up a committee to check into the integrity of our finance. I submitted myself for investigation and when they went through the documents we submitted, they reinstated me.”