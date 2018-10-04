Oyo judiciary delivers 1,038 judgements in one year

Related News

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Thursday said that the state judiciary handled no fewer than 5,958 cases and delivered 1,038 judgments during the 2017/2018 legal year.

Mr Abimbola made the disclosure during the activities marking the commencement of the 2018 /2019 legal year in the state.

According to him, the cases included both criminal and civil matters.

He said the state judiciary was poised to improve on the achievements recorded the legal year, explaining that measures to ensure quick dispensation of justice had been put in place.

“Honestly speaking, during this new legal year, we are going to see fast delivery of judgments, because a Performance Evaluation Committee has been set up at the Magistrate Court level.

“This committee, which is made up of other stakeholders like the counsels and the witnesses, is already in operation at the High Court level.

“The essence of the committee is to monitor and ensure that judges live up to expectation, and to resolve issues that can possibly delay justice,’’ said Mr Abimbola.

In his contributions, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state said the judiciary as the third arm of government, had a significant role to play in the country’s democracy, especially as it approached the 2019 elections.

Mr Ajimobi, represented by Ismail Ali, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), noted that Nigerians would in next year head to the polls in furtherance of the country’s democracy.

“It is, therefore, the responsibility of everyone to ensure a free, fair and credible election, especially in the resolution of election disputes.

“I commend the Oyo state judiciary for speedy conclusion of election disputes that spilled out of the last local government elections.

“Such speedy deliveries give users of the system confidence in our processes,’’ Mr Ajimobi said.

The governor said his administration was committed to having a judicial system that should be the envy of all.

He said he was constantly liaising with the chief judge of the state on how best to make the bench more congenial for daily adjudication.

In his lecture at a mosque service, Kamil Oloso, urged the judiciary to fear God in their dealings and uphold the rule of law as the bedrock of democratic governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were simultaneous mosque and church services in Ibadan to mark the commencement of the new legal year.

(NAN)