Amosun loses out as APC panel announces Ogun governorship candidate

Related News

The electoral panel of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress late Wednesday evening announced Dapo Abiodun winner of the direct governorship primary held by the party in Ogun State.

Mr Abiodun was announced despite the local APC chapter backed by Governor Ibikunle Amosun announcing a different winner for the primary.

The chairman of the NWC electoral committee, Muhammed Ndabawa, made this known while announcing the results of the elections held in 236 wards across the 20 local governments areas of the state

He said Mr Abiodun, an oil magnate, polled 102, 305 votes to emerge winner. He also listed the other aspirants and their scores: Jimi Lawal, 51, 153 votes; Abimbola Ashiru, 29, 764 votes; Gbenga Kaka, 17,771; Abayomi Hunye, 9,110 and Adekunle Akinlade, 23, 443 votes.

The chairman added that the declaration of the winner of the primary qualifies him as the party’s governorship flag bearer in the forthcoming general elections in 2019 but “subject to ratification by the National Working Committee of the party”.

Speaking with journalists, the chairman said, earlier results announced by a faction of the party, led by Derin Adebiyi, declaring Adekunle Akinlade as the party’s governorship candidate was null and void.

Mr Akinlade, a serving member of the House of Representatives, was produced by the faction loyal to Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The governors faction had accused the national leadership of the APC of bias.

On Wednesday, Mr Ndabawa said the committee set up by the national body of the party was “not aware of such primary” as reportedly conducted by the state chapter.

He said the committee he led, is the “authentic body constituted by the NWC to conduct and supervise governorship primary in the state in line with party guidelines and constitution.”