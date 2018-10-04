I won’t take your support for granted, Sanwo-Olu tells Tinubu, Lagosians

Related News

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised not to disappoint the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said he would not take for granted, the fatherly role played by the former governor and other party leaders.

Mr Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday defeated incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode in a controversial primary to clinch the party ticket ahead of the governorship election next year.

Mr Ambode, who had earlier kicked against the exercise, later accepted defeat in a broadcast on Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Sanwo-Olu thanked Lagosians and party mobilisers who showed their support for him in the primaries.

“First, I need to thank the Almighty God who has kept all of us, Lagosians, Nigerians, up until this very moment; all glory, honour and adoration goes to the Almighty God,” he said.

“I think it’s appropriate I thank our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has provided the platform for all of us, so many of us that have looked up to him, the fatherly role, a political landscape that one cannot take for granted.”

The APC candidate also appreciated the party national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and the national working committee for their support.

He said, “I want to thank the entire structure that we have in APC, from our national assembly members, distinguished senators from Lagos State, members of the House of Representatives, especially the majority leader and his entire team, the speaker and members of the Lagos state house of assembly.

“I want to thank all the 57 chairmen and all our 57 local government areas. I want to thank all our ward chairmen, our councillors.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of his main rival, Mr Ambode, as he wished him well in the remaining part of his tenure.

Mr Ambode, who polled 72,901 votes, lost the ticket to Mr Sanwo-Olu, who polled 970,851 votes.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanwo-Olu also promised to run an inclusive government, adding that he would cherish the mandate handed him by the party and will not let them down.

He said: “Lagosians, I think with what you have done for me, I cannot take you for granted, I cannot take this mandate and this confidence for granted, I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life.

“But more importantly, like I’ve always said, I’ll remain committed, I’ll keep an inclusive government, I’ll be responsible, integrity will not run far from me and I will not do things that in any form would make you to begin to doubt my capacity or capability.”

In a separate broadcast Wednesday, Mr Ambode thanked Lagosians for their support for his administration. He also pledged loyalty to the APC.

“Dear Lagosians, APC is a great party and the interests of our beloved State must always supersede that of any person or group. It is in this regard that I wholeheartedly congratulate the winner of the Lagos State APC Primaries, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and urge all Lagosians to immediately support our party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections and work for the success of our dear party,” he said.