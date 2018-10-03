Gov Ajimobi wins APC senatorial ticket for Oyo South

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Oyo South Senatorial District in the primary election conducted on Wednesday.

According to the Ademola Seriki-led electoral panel, Mr. Ajimobi defeated Fola Akinosun by 2,659 to 168 votes, to seek a return to the Senate.

Mr Ajimobi represented the senatorial district between 2003 and 2007.

According to Mr. Seriki, the exercise, which started at about 6:30 p.m., was delayed due the late arrival of voting materials from the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr. Akinosun left the venue before the final collation of the results from the nine local government areas for undisclosed reasons.

Meanwhile, while addressing journalists after being declared the winner, Mr. Ajimobi applauded the electoral committee for the conduct of the exercise, despite the earlier delay.

“I wish to bring to fore my parliamentary experience to grow a Nigeria that the next generation will be proud of.

“I look forward to going back to the Red Chamber to contribute my quota to the national debate and the progress of the nation,” Mr. Ajimobi added.

“The people of Oyo South Senatorial district should expect greater performance from me at the Senate, which will even surpass my unprecedented achievements as governor by the grace of God.”

When asked about the reaction of his opponent, he said; “As you have all witnessed, the election was free, fair and transparent. I was even happy that my younger brother, Dr. Fola Akinosun, could score as high as 168 votes. I think he tried. And you can see that it was transparent and I am happy about it.”

While addressing delegates after announcing the results, Mr. Seriki described the exercise as another successful primary that the committee had conducted.

“You heard what happened in some states that conducted the same exercise. Some were not as successful as Oyo State and I give the credit to the aspirants and the entire members of this great party for making this exercise worthwhile,” he said.

“I salute the calmness and maturity of the aspirants that have so far participated in the primaries, from Sunday’s governorship primary and today’s Senate primary. We look forward to further cooperation of all stakeholders in the remaining primaries.”