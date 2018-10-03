2019: Ogun APC conducts parallel governorship primaries

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC} has conducted parallel primaries to elect the governorship candidate of the party.

The faction of the loyalists of Governor Ibikunle Amosun conducted its primaries Tuesday and released the results on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the rival faction conducted its own and was still collating the results at press time, with Dapo Abiodun taking early lead.

The faction plans to announce the results by Thursday morning.

Chairman of the party, Derin Adebiyi, at a press conference at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, announced that the anointed candidate of the governor, Adekunle Akinlade, won the primaries with 190, 987 votes.

Mr Adebiyi told journalists that Jimi Lawal followed with 5,046 votes,Dapo Abiodun scored 3,648, Bimbo Ashiru, 898; Adegbenga Kaka, 833 and Abayomi Hunye last with 208 votes.

The party chairman while responding to questions on why the result was not announced by the Muhammad Ndabawa-led gubernatorial committee sent to the state by the national headquarters, alleged that the committee was compromised.

He added that the committee stated emphatically on Monday that the election would hold on Tuesday but went incommunicado, despite giving assurances early in the morning.

Mr Adebiyi said it was on the strength of the assurances that party members were mobilised to their various wards ,while public schools were shut by the government. He said, surprisingly however, the committee allegedly switched off their phones while electoral materials were not made available.

Mr Adebiyi said a disagreement ensued when the committee insisted on using ballot papers for the direct primary, which he noted was against the guidelines of the National Working Committee of the party.

He said in view of the constitutional provision, which allows the local committees to conduct elections, the state chapter went ahead under the supervision of officials of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security operatives.

“The committee was here and they were emphatic, after cancelling the exercise twice, the election would hold yesterday, this is after we’ve submitted names of local committee and venues in obedience to the guidelines,” he said.

“Yesterday morning, they still agreed that the primary would hold and we mobilise d to our different wards but we waited endlessly as the phone numbers or committee members were switched off and electoral materials were not available”, Mr Adebiyi added.

“Up till now, we don’t know the whereabouts of the committee and we’ve not seen them at the party’s secretariat. They’ve been heavily and highly compromised. The guideline is straight and unambiguous, itis open secret ballot which is Option A4 but they said they brought ballot papers from Abuja, in a direct primary? To do what?”

The chairman said the party has kept the video recordings of all voting activities, adding that the result sheets were signed by INEC official and security operatives.

On Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, in a television broadcast accused the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, of desperation to return a particular candidate against the wish of party members.

However, Mr Adeoluwa who spoke on behalf of the state government did not name the particular candidate. He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call Mr Oshiomhole to order.