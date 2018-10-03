2019: Ekiti APC bows to pressure, adopts direct primaries

Related News

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has reversed itself on the mode of primaries for the Senate and House of Representatives.

APC in the state had chosen to conduct its primaries through the delegates system, contrary to the recommendation of the National Working Committee of the party.

The decision to adopt indirect primaries immediately resulted in virulent protests by stakeholders and aspirants alike, forcing the change by the state executive committee.

The primaries were supposed to hold on Tuesday, but the controversies on the method to adopt stalled the process.

Ekiti State working committee of the party cited insecurity as the reason why it was jettisoning the direct primary option, but the aspirants rejected the excuse, saying it was an attempt to foist candidates on the party.

Some of the aspirants who besieged the party secretariat in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday include Bimbo Daramola, Olusegun Osinkolu, Yemi Olayinka, Toyin Ajakaye and Kayode Babade.

A statement by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, on Wednesday said the primaries have been shifted till Thursday and direct primaries would be the method of electing the candidates.

“The National Working Committee had humbly directed that the mode of primary will be direct and it will be held on October 4 across the 177 wards,” said Mr Ayayi.

“We thereby enjoin all party members to participate in the exercise.”

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on the issue, Mr Daramola, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, accused the state executives of doing the bidding of the governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, to edge them out of the primary under the flimsy excuse of indirect primaries, contrary to the decision of the national secretariat.

“It was bad for the APC that just won the governorship election to be behaving in this manner. We were supposed to be given the opportunity to test our popularity in the primaries, rather than resorting to imposition,” Mr Daramola said while addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti.

“The Deputy National Chairman, South, Governor-elect and other leaders of our party told us at Iyin-Ekiti, resident of Chief Niyi Adebayo that direct primaries will be used to pick the candidates.

“It was however unfortunate to receive a message on Sunday night that the earlier assurance at the meeting held with all aspirants had changed to indirect primaries.

“We have all been working on the agreement of direct primaries, it therefore became difficult to identify the so-called delegates because we don’t have access to the list.”