The All Progressives Congress senatorial aspirants in Ondo State have asked the National Working Committee of the party under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole to reverse its decision to disqualify them from contesting the primaries within 24hours.

The aspirants, who addressed journalists in Akure on Wednesday, were led by a serving senator representing Ondo Central, Tayo Alasoadura.

They include human rights lawyer, Tunji Abayomi; former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Victor Olabintan; and Lucky Ayedatiwa.

In his address, Mr Alasoadura said, “Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the party, is given 24 hours to reverse this wrongful decision”.

The party had disqualified the aspirants to pave the way for the serving senators to contest the primaries unopposed in the concluded primaries of Tuesday.

The Ondo State chapter of the party had earlier rejected the decision, saying it was an attempt to destabilise the party in the state.

According to Mr Alasoadura the decision of the NWC is not only false but also a very shameful act considering the fact that NWC “never sat to decide on an issue as important as the primaries in the state”.

“It has also, disquietingly so, portrayed our party as a political platform whose leadership abhors regard for due process and truth,” the senator said.

He noted that although he had been cleared for the ticket of Ondo Central and was unopposed, the action to deny other aspirants their rights to contest the primaries was an injustice he would need to fight as a leader.

“More disturbing is the increasingly audacious impunity associated with the leadership of the party under Mr Adams Oshiomhole,” he said.

“There has been a high level of inconsistent standards applied across states of the federation. There have been direct and embarrassing violation of both the constitution of Nigeria and that of the APC.

“We also observed manifest unjust and unjustified preferential treatment of certain categories of aspirants and political tendencies, among others.

“The most violent, wrongful and unconstitutional violation is the purported act of denying the right of the people to elect their representatives.

‘We, the aspirants of APC on Ondo State, not excluding me, purportedly cleared to contest, hereby reject, unequivocally, the so-called decision of the NWC on this issue.”

Mr Alasoadura further stated that the NWC must adduce reasons for the “dictatorial act” which he said was capable of breaking the fragile peace existing in the party.

“We use this medium to put the National Executive Committee, NEC, on notice that the candidates of the party in Ondo State, purportedly screened out without due regard to the extant laws, intend to uphold the tradition for which our dear state is reputed,” the senator said.

“We will never accept the emergence of any candidate unless through lawful means. Equal opportunities must be extended to all aspirants in the race, from whom the party has collected the prescribed fees.

“The act of collecting billions of naira from party members desirous of contesting on the platform of the party only to be unconstitutionally screened out is tantamount to a scam and detrimental to the image of the party.”

Mr Abayomi, in his remarks, said Mr Oshiomhole lacked the capacity to lead the party and so should resign.

“He has been given 24 hours, if he fails to do the right thing, we will do the right thing,” Mr Abayomi said.

Asked what he would do if the NWC failed to reverse its decision, he said the aspirants would make further decisions at the expiration of the ultimatum.

‘Be cautious’

Yekini Nabena, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, while reacting to the allegations by aspirants said the aggrieved aspirants should have come to the party’s secretariat in Abuja to know why they were disqualified.

“If they found out that they have been disqualified, instead of protesting, why don’t they come to the party secretariat to find out why they were disqualified,” said Mr Nabena.

“Some of the aspirants presented their degree certificates and did not attach their NYSC certificates.

” It is not about making press statement or protesting, let them come to the party secretariat to know why they were disqualified. If somebody arrest you won’t you go to the police station to know why he was arrested?

“When aspirants start behaving as if they don’t want to be cultured, some of them, if we publish what they put in their files they will feel sorry for themselves.

” Some of them have degrees but no NYSC; some of them have their names as A in one university and B in another university and you are the saying the party is not qualified to do what it is doing. They should be cautious.”