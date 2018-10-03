Senatorial Primaries: Akinyelure, Alonge win PDP tickets for Ondo central, north

Map of Nigeria showing Ondo State
A former senator, Ayo Akinyelure, has been elected the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ondo Central senatorial election.

Mr Akinyelure was declared winner after polling 338 votes to beat his closest rival, Omolade Oluwateru, who scored 253 votes in Tuesday’s primary held at Solton Hotel, Akure.

A third contestant, Olabisi Johnson, polled 63 votes.

The results were declared by the PDP electoral officer, Bamido Omogbeyin.

Mr Akinyelure, popularly known as “Allover,” will now face the APC candidate, Tayo Alasoadura, at the general elections next year.

The former senator had defected to the APC in 2015 after failing to clinch the senatorial ticket to return to the Senate.

In the northern senatorial district, Olusegun Alonge, was elected the candidate of the PDP.

Mr Alonge won with 339 votes. Runners up were Saka Lawal, 94 votes, and Tokunbo Modupe, 280 votes.

The result for the southern senatorial district was still being awaited at the time this report was filed.

