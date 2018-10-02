Gunmen disrupt Ogun APC stakeholders meeting

Related News

A midnight sporadic gunshot by suspected political thugs disrupted the stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Monday night at the government owned Mitros building, formerly known as Gateway Hotels Annex in Abeokuta.

The meeting, which was called by the eight-member national electoral committee of the party, aimed to resolve the crisis within the party over the controversial primaries.

Starting at about 10.30 p.m., the meeting was suddenly interrupted at about 12 midnight by gunmen, who stormed the venue.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun had on Monday threatened to use government resources to deal with ‘dissidents’ working against his interest on the party primaries, following allegation by a faction of the party that he (Mr Amosun) insisted on imposing candidates on the party.

However, when the gunmen stormed the meeting venue located within the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ibara, Abeokuta, they shot sporadically, forcing many to run away.

Those caught in the web of the gunshots include the Muhammed Indabawa-led eight-member national electoral committee, journalists and others, who scampered for safety, as sounds of gunshot rented the air.

One of the suspected gunmen was however, reportedly whisked away by a team of police officers.

The primaries, earlier scheduled for Sunday, was postponed following late arrival of the electoral committee from Abuja.

The Ogun police spokesperson did not return calls and SMS sent to his phone on the matter.