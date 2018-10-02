AD picks 39-year-old as Ogun governorship candidate

Related News

A 39-year-old Information and Communication Technology (ICT) expert, Oluseyi Olufade-Olowookere, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Ogun State for the 2019 general election.

Mr Olufade-Olowookere was nominated at the party’s congress on Tuesday at the state secretariat of the party in Abeokuta.

He was unanimously selected by the 90 delegates who took part in the congress.

The election was observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the police as well as officials of the State Security Service (SSS) and journalists.

The National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD), Akeem Fashogbon, pronounced Mr Olufade-Olowookere’s nomination after a voice vote by the delegates.

The party scribe urged AD members to immediately start campaigning for the party across the state.

“If we must win in this election, we must all go back to our units to canvass for votes. I also want to appeal to our candidates not to compromise their mandate in the face of stiff opposition or financial inducement,” he said.

The candidate, in his acceptance speech, assured the party he would mobilise resources at his disposal towards ensuring that the party wrests power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“We joined this party after a critical and extensive study of the political ecosystem; we are convinced that A.D remains the party with a pure soul and ideology that genuinely looks out for the health, education needs and better life of the people.

“On behalf of all the candidates here present, we commit to accountable, credible and transparent representation and governance. We ask all the delegates and members of our great party to ensure victory in all the 236 wards of Ogun State in the 2019 general elections. Let us all spread the word and get the votes.”