APC denies cancellation of Lagos governorship primary

Related News

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress has said he is not aware of any cancellation of the governorship primaries ongoing in Lagos; thus putting paid to report of any such cancellation.

Yekini Nabena spoke in a brief telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

“I am not aware (of any such cancellation),” the spokesperson said minutes after he released a statement announcing the cancellation of the primary in Imo State.

Mr Nabena clarified an earlier report by this newspaper on the reported cancellation.

The primary pitches the incumbent Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, against Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has the support of majority of the APC leaders in Lagos. It commenced across the state on Tuesday morning after two postponements.