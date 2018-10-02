Lagos APC Primary: Confusion in Badagry voting centres over use of slip

Related News

The All Progressives Council (APC) members in Badagry on Tuesday disagreed on use of party slip by members to vote for the governorship primary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC members trooped out as early as 8:30 a.m to participate in the direct primary election adopted by the party in the state.

NAN also reports that Ward C, D, and J used Awhanjigoh Sandfill, Marina while Ward A and B voted at Posukoh Street, behind Catholic Church, Badagry.

NAN correspondent who monitored the primary election reports that there was confusion on the use of party slip when Asokere Mautin, the Electoral Offical in ward A and B insisted that members with only APC membership card would be allowed to vote.

Okoya Ashafa, a party member at the same venue, disagreed with the move, insisting that members with slip should also be allowed to vote.

“This is cheating, we have gone to party secretariat to collect this membership card but they kept it away from us because of this fraud they want to do.

“All of us with slip should be allowed to exercise our right. Choosing between the two aspirants in our civic right,” he said.

However, Fadipe Rafiu, the party agent for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, insisted that they should allow members with membership card to vote.

At Sandfill Marina Street voting centre, the three ward chairmen agreed that 2014 and 2017 slips would be used for voting, while members with 2018 slip would not be allowed.

Hude Daniel, the Ward J Chairman, told NAN that this was to allow more members to participate in the election.

Some members at Marina Street, however, registered their displeasure for not allowing those with 2018 slip to vote.

Solomon Sejiri, a party member from Topo, said that members with slip and membership ID card should be allowed to vote.

NAN reports that security operatives had been positioned at the two venues of the primary election as early as 8am.

(NAN)