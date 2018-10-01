Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday declared political war against perceived opponents within the ruling All Progressives Congress in the State.

The governor said he would use government resources to deal with any opposing group within the party.

The party has been engulfed in crisis with many accusing the governor of unilaterally running its affairs and also imposing a governorship candidate on them.

On Sunday, party members had assembled at their various wards to participate in the primary election only to be told it had been postponed.

No new date has been fixed.

On Monday, a visibly angry governor, who spoke at a political meeting organised to prepare for the rescheduled governorship primaries, called on his supporters to keep their ‘gunpowder dry,’ in a veiled threat against opponents.

“I learnt that some councillors are working against our interest. It is because they are still receiving salaries, by the time they stop receiving salaries we would see what they can do.

He also boasted that he would ‘ground’ them (his opponents) at the end of the day.

‘‘God had disgraced them before and I know that the same God will hammer them more. I have told them, we have the party, we have the government, and we as well have the people. I will not give anybody any money to vote (vote buying) but I will give money to ‘move’ people from one place to the other,” he added.

He added that, “what I gave you the last time, I will give you again. We are fully prepared, No retreat, no surrender because we got to where we are today by the benevolence of the Almighty God.

“I have told you before that anywhere, we are there and just like I have said before, now it is operation deliver your ward. They said they wanted direct (primaries) before but now they said they wanted ballot. Anyone they want, we are ready for them.

“Some characters said some people are hunting their lives, nobody wants to kill them, it is their handiwork that wants to kill them. I am governor of everywhere in this state. I remain the chief security officer of this state. Yesterday, I went round and in fact, ‘they’ broke the glass (windscreen) of my vehicle,” he said.