Ooni speaks on Osun governorship election

The monarch of the ancient Ile-Ife town, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has spoken on the outcome of the Osun State governorship election, which saw to the emergence of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll.

Mr Ogunwusi, who spoke with journalists on Sunday at the Olojo festival celebration, stated that the party that came second (Peoples Democratic Party) should be tagged “the most successful”.

“Everything I strive for is peace and we have seen that happen in the state of Osun. God really helped us.

“Irrespective of the challenges, I believe that the party that came second actually is the most successful in this election. I can say it because the party proved that people should not be underrated,” he said.

After a supplementary election held last week Thursday, the APC candidate won six of the seven polling units, which gave the APC candidate a total of 255,505 votes while the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, scored a total of 255,023 votes.

The re-run election in the seven polling units was sequel to the declaration of the September 22 poll as ‘inconclusive’ by the electoral commission.

The election was not described as credible, free and fair by various observer groups as it was marred with allegations of harassment and other forms malpractice, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

Also, Mr Adeleke, the PDP candidate who came second in the poll, rejected the election as a “charade” and threatened to seek legal redress owing to the widespread reports of voters’ intimidation and other forms of violence.

Meanwhile, the monarch charged the ruling party not to relent and bask in the euphoria of victory after the election.

“The party that came first, (I have to be really neutral) should not rest on their oars. We have achieved a lot in the state and truly truly, every vote matters and every vote counts.”

“Power belongs to everyone of us in our thumb and not carrying of machetes and cutlasses or cutlasses. The power to change things is in our thumb. We have set the pace for 2019 elections and we know that,” the monarch added.