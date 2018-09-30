Ambode alleges plan to disrupt peace ahead of APC primaries

Related News

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday alleged plans to disrupt the peace of Lagos as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state holds its primary elections on Monday.

Mr Ambode said this known while addressing a press conference at Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

He, however, said that the government would ensure that political thugs are not allowed to disturb the peace of the state.

“Security reports available to the State Government indicate that there is an ongoing recruitment and arming of political thugs to disrupt the tranquil atmosphere of Lagos State, in the guise of holding Primary Elections,” Mr Ambode said.

“As a responsible Government that has invested so much in enhancing security of lives and property in the State to enable Lagosians pursue their lawful endeavours, we will not allow any disruptive elements to cause panic or wreak havoc that will affect the progressive strides which Lagosians are known for.

“This is more so that we have the assurances of our party Leaders to conduct free and fair primary elections for aspirants into the various political offices.”

The governor also took a dig at another aspirant in the elections, saying that he was arrested for spending fake dollars in the United States and had undergone rehabilitation at Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos.

Although the governor did not mention any name, analysts opined he was referring to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his rival who has been endorsed by APC leader, Bola Tinubu.

“This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spending fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and he has been detained for months,” Mr Ambode said.

“He doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do. This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before. The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital.”

Earlier, Mr Sanwo-Olu was endorsed by Mandate Group, an influential bloc in Lagos APC loyal to Mr Tinubu. Mr Tinubu also on Sunday released a statement endorsing Mr Ambode.

The party holds its primaries Monday.

Speaking further, Mr Ambode said the last three and half years have witnessed tremendous improvement in the security apparatus and a significant drop in the incidents of crime in Lagos State.

“However, the current political situation has caused palpable tension and unnecessary fears among law abiding Lagosians,” he said.

“It has become imperative to put every stakeholder on notice, especially the Federal Government and Security Agencies, to take more than a passing interest in the development in this State that has hitherto been adjudged as the safest city in Africa.”

The governor pledged that the Lagos State Government will do all within its powers in collaboration with relevant security agencies to protect citizens and insulate them from any condition that may breed insecurity throughout the primaries campaign and election periods.

“While assuring all Lagosians to be calm and go about their normal businesses, criminal elements are hereby advised in their own interest, not to foment any trouble in the name of politics or under any guise, as the full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any law breaker,” he said.

“Without being immodest, after three and half years of remarkable performance in bringing growth and development to our dear State, I have humbly expressed my intention to seek re-election in order to consolidate on the giant strides that we have recorded for our dear State and our great party, APC.”