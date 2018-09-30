BREAKING: Adelabu picks Oyo APC governorship ticket

Related News

Following the reluctant withdrawal of Niyi Akintola from the primary, Adebayo Adelabu has emerged candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 election.

There were seven contestants as at Saturday until five of them announced withdrawal from the primaries, some of them endorsing Mr Adelabu.

But announcing his withdrawal at the venue of the primary, Mr Akintola said: “I feel cheated”

“I have not really benefitted anything from my struggle. I am taking this decision against the wish of my immediate family. I have listened to the advice of our party leaders, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I feel cheated and I hereby announce my exit from Oyo State party politics.”

The lawyer from Ogbomosho was Speaker of the State House of Assembly in the short-lived Third Republic.