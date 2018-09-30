Oyo APC governorship now a two-horse race

Related News

Four aspirants have stepped down from the APC primaries in Oyo within the last four hours, now leaving the delegates to pick between only two contenders.

Former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala was the first to quit on Saturday alleging preference for one of the aspirants by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Earlier Sunday morning, Azeez Adeduntan also quit before the primary got under way.

The exercise started at 4 p.m. after the arrival of the governor, his wife and the chairman of the gubernatorial primary election committee, Demola Seriki.

Mr Seriki called all the aspirants together and spoke to them before the exercise took off.

Shortly after the talk, Joseph Tegbe, the candidate alleged by Mr Alalo-Akala as the anointed candidate, was the first to announce his withdrawal and declared his support for Adebayo Adelabu.

Olusola Ayandele soon followed suit.

However, Niyi Akintola stuck to his gun and the voting began to enable the delegates pick between him and Mr Adelabu.

The delegates did not appear surprised by the turn of events, however. A meeting overnight at Government House was said to have sealed the deal.

It was gathered that Mr Ajimobi earlier called on all the aspirants before purchasing the nomination form to have a consensus candidate but he was not heeded as eight out of the initial 30 went ahead to get the form.

It now seems expected that Mr Adelabu, a son of mercurial pre-independence politician, Adegoke Adelabu, will be the APC candidate.