Lagos 2019: Dabiri emerges ANRP governorship candidate

Abiodun Dabiri, an architect, on Sunday emerged the governorship candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) for the 2019 elections in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Mr Dabiri, who is the party’s state chairman, contested with Eric Shanu and emerged winner with 70 votes.

Also, candidates for the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives emerged through the consensus of the 116 delegates that took part in the primaries.

Three candidates emerged for the House of Representatives, namely: Mohammed Ettu for Mushin II, Medina Sanusi for Mushin 1 and Olukayode Awokoya, for Eti-Osa Federal constituencies.

Two candidates emerged for Lagos House of Assembly – Makinde Kilani, Eti-Osa and Oladipo Adeeko for Alimosho I.

The process for picking the party’s candidates was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party spokesperson, Yetunde Adekunle, told NAN that the exercise would have a positive impact on the party’s preparations for the 2019 general elections.

”We might not have many candidates for the different seats, but we plan to do our best to push out the few candidates that we have, and we are confident that our governorship candidate will make a difference by providing credible alternative for Lagos residents.

”The candidates for the state house of assembly and the house of representatives are also credible people that can help actualise the party’s objective – a new Nigerian.

”Our narrative as a political party is to change the ideology of money politics and bring about a new Nigeria that will be beneficial to all.

“Though it is a long time project, but a new Nigeria is possible,” she said.

Mr Dabiri, while thanking the delegates for picking him, said that Lagos needed a focused and visionary leader that can drive the desired development in the state.

He solicited the support of party members and promised to remain committed to the party’s ideology as they drove to victory in 2019.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the primaries, Patrick Okonkwo, presented the certificates of return to the candidates.

(NAN)